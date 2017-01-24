How Jimmie Johnson got Snoop Dogg to play his championship party

When you want to find a superstar musician to play your private party, it helps to be a superstar yourself.

Such was the case last December, after Jimmie Johnson won his record-tying seventh NASCAR Premier Series championship.

As is the tradition after every NASCAR awards banquet, the champion hosts a private party for a few hundred of his closest friends.

So for his post-banquet party in Las Vegas, Johnson reached out to rapper Snoop Dogg, who played Johnson’s event and by all accounts put on an epic show.

Asked how he landed Snoop, Johnson said it was just a matter of working the phones.

“Just started making phone calls,” said Johnson during Tuesday’s morning session of the NASCAR Media Tour hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We had him (Snoop) play the Super Skins event that Nick Lachey and I used to put on before the Super Bowl, so we had a contact there,” said Johnson. “I worked on it for that whole week leading into the banquet and I had a hard time getting to him.”

But Johnson’s perseverance paid off.

“He made it happen,” said Johnson of the rapper. “And he got up there and blew everybody’s mind that was in the room.”