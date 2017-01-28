Jeff Gordon hoping to replace ‘temporary tattoo’ with real Rolex in 24-hour race

Moments before the start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway Saturday on FOX, Jeff Gordon was showing off his cool wrist tattoo on the grid.

Don’t worry, though. It’s only a temporary one.

But the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and FOX NASCAR analyst hopes to replace it with a real Rolex given to the winners of the 24-hour race Sunday afternoon.

Temporary tattoo on @JeffGordonWeb that we hope is replaced by real Rolex in approx. 24 Hours. pic.twitter.com/sCT4p1oduZ — Jon Edwards (@JonEdwards24) January 28, 2017