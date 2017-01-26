It’s true: Dale Earnhardt Jr. never saw Daytona 500 live until he drove in one

It seems like this isn’t possible, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. never saw the Daytona 500 live and in person until he raced in it for the first time in 2000.

In this video with @TheBuzzer’s Daryl Motte, NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver spills the beans on why he never stuck around for a single Daytona 500 until his debut at the track in 2000, when he piloted the No. 8 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet.

Of course, Earnhardt and Daytona International Speedway go together like chocolate and peanut butter.

In 34 starts at NASCAR’s most iconic track, Earnhardt has won the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero 400 twice each.

Earnhardt has also posted 13 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes at Daytona, where on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. on FOX, he’ll attempt to win the Great American Race for the third time.