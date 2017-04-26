How Dale Earnhardt Jr. has changed through the years

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has gone through a number of triumphs, challenges and tragedies throughout his 18-year NASCAR career.

The 14-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award winner has evolved from a reserved, bleach blonde-haired kid living in his father’s shadow to a successful Monster Energy Cup Series driver and XFINITY Series team owner.

And through it all, Earnhardt has proved he is one of the toughest drivers to ever climb in a race car.

During Tuesday’s special edition of “NASCAR Race Hub,” two-time Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip and winning crew chief Larry McReynolds discussed how much Earnhardt has changed through the years.

