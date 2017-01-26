‘NASCAR Race Hub’ breaks down Hendrick Motorsports 2016 season

As we look ahead to the 2017 Daytona 500 live on FOX in just 31 days on Feb. 26, “NASCAR Race Hub” is taking a look back at some of the seasons that transpired in 2016 for the sport’s top organizations.

When it came to breaking down the season that just was for Hendrick Motorsports, what can you say?

Jimmie Johnson rolled to his seventh NASCAR Premier Series championship, tying him for the most of all time with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

But there was so much more to the season for HMS: Jeff Gordon returning before the paint was dry on his driving “retirement” to sub for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed the last half of the season with a concussion; Chase Elliott making the NASCAR playoffs in his rookie season after stepping into the No. 24 Chevrolet vacated by Gordon; Kasey Kahne coming on strong at the end of the year despite failing to lead a single lap for the first time in his career.

