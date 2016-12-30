Goodyear tires turned into beautiful pieces of football art

Goodyear doesn’t just make quality tires for NASCAR to use in racing.

The company also can turn their tires into some top-notch art.

To honor the college football teams who have advanced to the 81st Annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic that will be played Jan. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Goodyear commissioned talented artist and minor-league baseball player Blake McFarland to handcraft unique tire sculptures featuring Wisconsin’s mascot, Bucky Badger, and the Western Michigan Bronco – using more than 500 Goodyear-branded tires.

The artwork was unveiled Thursday with the help of former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, and is quite impressive.

Check out the time-lapse video of how it was accomplished below, as well as an extended video that includes interviews with McFarland and others about how he turned rubber that usually hits the road into something beautiful and entirely unexpected: