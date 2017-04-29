Full results from Happy Hour practice at Richmond

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson led the final Happy Hour round of practice for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway (pre-race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Larson, who has one victory and four runner-up finishes already this year, had a best lap of 119.074 miles per hour in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, tops among the 38 cars in the field.

Second fast at the D-shaped 0.75-mile track was Martin Truex Jr., who ran 119.016 mph in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was third in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, ahead of Truex’s teammate Erik Jones and Chase Elliott in a second Hendrick Chevy.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will retire at the end of the season, was 21st.

Sunday’s race is the last short-track race on the Cup schedule until Bristol Motor Speedway in August. Matt Kenseth will start on the pole in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, flanked by the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford and driver Ryan Blaney.

Row 2 will be Truex, ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a Roush Fenway Racing Ford. Joey Logano completed the top five in qualifying.

Check out the full practice results by clicking here.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!