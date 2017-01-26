Four NASCAR Series You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Think you know about every series in NASCAR? Think again. Here are four series you’ll be surprised to learn even exist.

Most fans know of NASCAR’s three main circuits, the Monster Energy Cup Series, the XFINITY Series, and the Camping World Truck Series. What many fans don’t know is that NASCAR actually sponsors 13 different series across 4 countries.

While some, such as the K&N Pro Series act as feeders for NASCAR’s national circuits, many operate on the fringes of NASCAR, with few knowing they even exist. Today, we take a look at four NASCAR series you might never have heard of.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

Formerly called the Canadian Tire Series, this circuit takes stock car racing north of the border into Canada. The roots of the series come from CASCAR, NASCAR’s Canadian equivalent which was formed in 1981. CASCAR was purchased by its American counterpart in 2006, and its national stock car circuit eventually became the Pinty’s Series. The series mostly serves as a home for Canadian drivers such as Andrew Ranger. These racers are looking to break into the upper echelons of NASCAR using the Pinty’s Series. However, young drivers such as Austin Dillon have raced across the border to gain experience.

While the series doesn’t have a plethora of fans, it has produced some quality XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series drivers. The Canadian drivers mostly race on short tracks and road courses–there are no superspeedways in Canada. Interestingly, the Pinty’s Series is where Dodge has made its last stand in NASCAR; teams continue to race old Dodge Challengers, which have won the last 7 manufacturers’ and drivers’ championships.

NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series

This next series takes us south of the U.S. border, in Mexico. This series races across America’s southern neighbor, with races taking place on oval tracks from Chihuahua in the north to Mexico City in the South. The drivers race scaled down Sprint Cup cars with 400 hp V-8 engine. Unlike in Canada, Dodge completely pulled out of the sport in 2012. Chevy, Ford, and Toyota compete along Mazda, marking this Japanese manufacturer’s only entry into NASCAR.

The series has produced some quality drivers, the most prominent being German Quiroga. Quiroga, who won three straight Mexico Series championships, competes in the Camping World Truck Series for Red Horse Racing. The series has generated some interest in Mexico, leading to occasional XFINITY series races in Mexico City. On a more somber note, the only NASCAR death since 2001 occurred in the Toyota Series. In 2009, veteran Carlos Pardo lost his life competing in a race in Puebla City. Pardo’s car disintegrated when it hit a concrete retaining wall, marking NASCAR’s only fatality in the past 15 years.

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

The Whelen Euro Series is the only NASCAR-sanctioned series running outside of North America. The Whelen Euro Series is the smallest of NASCAR’s regional series, running just 6 races across Europe. While the Whelen Modified Series in the US runs heavily altered open-wheel cars, in Europe drivers race 450 hp stock cars similar to the PEAK Mexico Series.

While Chevy, Ford, and Toyota all construct car bodies for the series, only Chevrolet supplies engines, meaning that most cars are identical under the hood. The series races at four road courses and two ovals, a rare sight in European racing. While the series remains small, it’s slowly bringing stock car racing to prominence across the Atlantic.

NASCAR iRacing.com Series

This NASCAR series has no constructors, no manufacturers, and no real tracks. NASCAR sponsors an ultra-realistic racing simulation on iRacing.com, with “drivers” from around the world competing on their own computers from the comfort of their own homes. The game features realistic setups and cockpit views, and even has virtual seasons and championships. While fans might dismiss this series as just a video game, it actually has the potential to produce serious talent.

Truck series phenom William Byron, who won 7 Camping World Truck Series races in his rookie year, got his start racing stock cars on iRacing.com. Despite never stepping in a race car until he turned 15, Byron racked up so much experience that he was able to be competitive immediately. If more potential stars like Byron are waiting in iRacing’s online ranks, we might see this online series become the future of NASCAR.

