Five NASCAR Records That Will Never Be Broken

Records come and go in sports but not all records are the same and in NASCAR not all records have the same chance of being broken.

Rules are made to be broken, or so some people say. In the same token others might say that records are also made to be broken. Some records obviously have more prestige than others do but ultimately any athlete in any sport wants to put their name the record books.

When it comes to NASCAR, records are meant to be broken just as in any other sport. However like other sports NASCAR also has records that will most likely never be broken.

When it comes to sports it’s almost impossible to say never with 100 percent certainty. One of the greatest things about sports is that it comes with the allure that anything could happen at any moment. As NASCAR motors on into the future it’s safe to say that fans will see some records fall, it also might be safe to say that the records included in this list will not be the ones falling.

Closest Margin of Victory (0.002)

The record for the closest margin of victory in a NASCAR race was set in 2003 when Ricky Craven beat Kurt Busch by that margin. The record was then tied a few years ago in Talladega during the Aaron’s 499 when Jimmie Johnson edged Clint Bowyer by the same margin.

Give the fact that this has happened twice it would seem plausible that we could see another finish tie the record for the closest margin of victory.

However, there is very little room break this record. In fact, the only room that there is would be 0.001 which obviously has never been accomplished. This might not be one of NASCAR’s glamorous records but it is one that is going to be hard to break.

Consecutive Wins (Historically or Modern Day)

There are two ways of looking at this record and neither really makes you feel confident about it being broken.

The most consecutive wins in NASCAR history is 10 and that was accomplished by Richard Petty in 1967. Winning 10 races in a row is something that I can confidently say will never happen again. Then there is the ‘Modern Era’ record for consecutive wins in a row and that record currently stands at four.

Since 1972 there have been eight drivers that have been able to win four consecutive races. Those drivers are Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Harry Gant, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. Despite eight drivers hitting four consecutive wins in the last 40+ years, none of them were able to win a fifth in a row.

The talent and competition level in NASCAR currently makes winning even five consecutive races seem impossible.

Fastest Qualifying Speed (212.809 MPH)

This record is held by Bill Elliott and unless something drastic changes in NASCAR it is a record that will never be broken.

The record was set in 1987 and happened during a time in the sport when restrictor-plates were not used. In 1988 NASCAR brought restrictor-plates to the sport for the first time and since that time the sport has not seen anyone come near breaking this record.

Since restrictor-plates came into play, the fastest qualifying speed recorded came in 2014 when Jeff Gordon hit 206.558 MPH at Michigan. As mind-blowing as Gordon’s time was when it happened, it’s still more than 6 MPH off from the record. Gordon’s speed is actually the third-fastest in NASCAR history behind Elliott’s 210.364 effort as Daytona in 1987.

As long as NASCAR has restrictor-plates this is a record that will never fall.

Most Wins (Career or Season)

One of these records is near impossible to conquer and the other would require a new legend in the sport to be made if it’s going to be broken.

Richard Petty holds the record for the most wins in a season (27) and the most wins in a career (200).

As far as a season goes, it will never happen. At the time when Petty won 27 races he did so in a season where he raced 48 times. With only 36 races in today’s NASCAR season, winning 27 is not even in the question for a driver.

When Petty won 27 races he won 56 percent of his starts that season. If we were to translate that today, a driver would have to win 20 races out of 36 which is also highly unlikely.

Now the record that could fall is the 200 wins for a career. This record falling also is highly unlikely but if another transcendent driver were to come along it could be possible. If a driver were to start having success at the age of 20 and continue that success until the age of 45, they would have to average eight wins a season. Space that out a little more and start the driver in the Cup Series at 18 and have them race until they are 47 and that number falls to an average of about 6.5 wins a season.

Like I said, it’s not likely but it’s conceivable if another legend were to come along in the future.

Championships (Consecutive and Total)

Much like with winning 200 career races, breaking the record for consecutive championships could only be done be a legendary talent. The current record is five consecutive titles and that is held by Jimmie Johnson. There have only been three drivers in the history of the sport to even win six titles much less six in a row.

The other side of this is a record that we could see broken in the next few years but if it’s not it might never be broken.

Johnson, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt each have won seven NASCAR championships. Johnson currently is one away from breaking that tie and holding the record for the most championships in NASCAR history. At the age of 41 one would have to assume that Johnson will have at least four or five more chances to win that eighth title.

However, if Johnson is not able to topple the feat it’s hard to imagine any other driver coming along and winning eight championships.

This article originally appeared on