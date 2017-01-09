Five NASCAR Drivers Who Would Be Better Off in XFINITY In 2017

Sometimes the NASCAR Cup Series is not the place that everyone should be. Sometimes being in position to win races and contend for a championship in the Xfinity Series is the better move for a driver.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is supposed to display the 40 best stock car racers in the country. While the majority of the drivers are on top of their game, there are always a couple who shouldn’t be racing at NASCAR’s highest level. Whether it’s a lack of talent, a poor-quality ride, or a need for more experience, some drivers would be better off dropping down to NASCAR’s XFINITY series.

Now this isn’t a negative thing for those drivers because at the end of the day isn’t success better than being mediocre or failure?

Ty Dillon

The younger brother of Austin Dillon, Ty has been somewhat less successful in NASCAR’s lower series. While Austin won both the XFINITY and the Camping World Truck Series championships, Ty has not been on the same level. He currently sits 4th in the XFINITY series standings, and has a reputation for running too hard and damaging his cars. Despite these problems, Dillon will be taking over the No. 13 machine in the Cup Series in 2017.

Ty Dillon does not have the experience needed to succeed in the Cup Series. His brother took three years to put everything together; it will undoubtedly take Ty longer to figure things out. At this point, Casey Mears remains the better driver–he has much more experience and can string together consistent solid finishes, a trait which Ty Dillon sorely lacks.

The young driver hasn’t exactly impressed in his limited Sprint Cup starts. Dillon would be better off spending another year refining his craft in XFINITY before moving up a level.

Regan Smith

Regan Smith’s NASCAR career has been slowly spiraling downward since he notched Furniture Row Racing’s first Sprint Cup victory. In 2011, Smith notched a huge upset at the Southern 500, recording his first career Cup win. However, the driver didn’t even finish the 2012 season for Furniture Row, being replaced for the last six races by Kurt Busch.

After 2012, Smith dropped to the Nationwide Series, driving for JR Motorsports while acting as Hendrick’s backup Sprint Cup driver. Smith had three very successful years in NASCAR’s second division, almost winning the 2014 championship. Despite excellent performance, Smith was replaced by Elliott Sadler this year due to a lack of sponsorship; without a quality XFINITY ride available, he currently drives for backmarking Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Unlike the other drivers on this list, Regan Smith doesn’t have a quality ride waiting for him in the XFINITY series. Unfortunately for the New York native, he’d be much better off competing for wins in XFINITY rather than struggling to finish races in Cup.

Michael Annett

Michael Annett once looked like a hidden talent, a young racer with a lot of potential. He’s always been saddled with poor equipment and had to make the most of it. In 2009, he finished 10th in the XFINITY series standings with Germain Racing, a team which currently sits 29th in the Sprint Cup standings. In 2012, he finished 5th in the XFINITY series driving for underfunded Richard Petty Motorsports. Backed by Pilot Flying J, Annett moved up for the NASCAR Cup Series, driving for Tommy Baldwin.

Annett hasn’t been able to replicate the same success in Cup that he had before. He ran 33rd for Tommy Baldwin and 36th for HScott Motorsports, and is struggling badly this past year along with Clint Bowyer. With HScott’s future up in the air for next year, Annett and Pilot Flying J would be better off in a quality XFINITY ride, where the driver can compete for wins and get TV exposure week after week instead of lagging behind in Cup. With Annett’s sponsorship, a decent car shouldn’t be hard to find.

Danica Patrick

It’s no secret that Danica has struggled since moving to the Cup Series. Since moving to NASCAR’s highest level, she’s posted just 6 top-10 finishes. While the quality of the equipment Stewart-Haas is giving her can be debated, Danica should have improved by this point. She’s getting second-tier equipment at the minimum, but continues to run at the back of the field with drivers such as Casey Mears and David Gilliland.

Danica needs a change of scenery. Although Cole Custer was signed to drive for Stewart-Haas’ XFINITY team when it debuts in 2017, she would make a good addition to the team if it expands to two cars. She’d bring much-needed sponsorship to the series and would be able to be competitive on a regular basis.

There is a precedent for this move. After Sam Hornish flamed out in the Cup Series, he dropped to NASCAR’s second level and found success, almost winning the 2013 series championship. Like Hornish, at this point a career reset might be just the thing Danica needs.

Heck, it might even help her to run in both series in 2017. At this point any little bit might be better for her but ultimately her winning an XFINITY title would be quite an accomplishment.

Casey Mears

Casey Mears will not be in the No. 13 machine in 2017. Sure it looks like he is going to have himself a ride for the season with the No. 33 team but there is no guarantee it will be a full-time ride. Plus, even if it is, it will be a step down in equipment from what he had in the No. 13 in 2016 and that didn’t work out all that well anyways.

With that in mind, why not run a couple of seasons in XFINITY?

Isn’t contending for a title in XFINITY better than running outside of the top-20 each and every week in the Cup Series? I know that everyone wants to be in the big show and everyone wants to believe they can win every weekend. However in the Cup Series that is not the case, maybe 12 drivers have a real chance to win every week. That means that 28 drivers really don’t.

Is winning in the XFINITY Series really all that bad?

