Fans weigh in: Mixed feelings about Atlanta Motor Speedway being repaved

It was expected that there would be some negativity toward the announcement of Atlanta Motor Speedway getting new pavement following the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track in March.

Surprisingly, the results of our poll were completely mixed. The choice ‘not the biggest fan, but I understand it’s needed’ led the way with 29 percent of the votes.

Almost identical numbers came in for fans who loved or hated the repave, with 23 percent loving the move and 22 percent hating it.

Finally, 26 percent of fans decided to hold their opinion until they see how the racing is altered on the new surface.

It seems like the ultimate deciding factor will be how much the racing changes once the new surface is laid down.

