Earnhardt Jr., Kahne slated for two races each in No. 88 for JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will continue his tradition of running a few races each season in his XFINITY Series JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaros, along with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne appearing in two races.

JR Motorsports announced Thursday that Dale Jr. will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 18) and Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 8).

Earnhardt Jr. won the spring race at Richmond in the XFINITY Series in 2016.

Kahne has been a long-time driver for JR Motorsports and will take the wheel at the restrictor-plate tracks, Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 25) in the season-opener, followed by Talladega Superspeedway (May 6). In 2014. Kahne won in the No. 5 for JR Motorsports at Daytona in the Subway Firecracker 250.

The sponsors will be announced for Dale Jr.’s races at a later date. Kahne will be sponsored by Hellmann’s at Daytona and Armour at Talladega.

Scott Radel, director of engineering at JRM, will sit atop the pit box for all four races.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to be atop the pit box for these four races, with Dale and Kasey behind the wheel,” said Radel, a 44-year-old Ohio native. “JRM has had tremendous success over the past three seasons, and the ability to field a fifth entry is one that will help continue building on that momentum in 2017.”

While the No. 88 has served as a full-time ride in past seasons for the XFINITY Series and featured a rotation of Cup Series drivers, it will only participate in the four races listed in 2017 with the expansion of JR Motorsports to a fourth car with Michael Annett and William Byron joining the team.