Countdown to Daytona: Wendell Scott, Davey Allison tied to No. 34

With only 34 days left until the running of the 2017 Daytona 500 on FOX, it’s appropriate to look at two significant aspects of the No. 34 in NASCAR history.

First and foremost, it is the car number that NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott ran for all but a very few of his 465 career starts in NASCAR’s Premier Series. Scott became the first and so far only black driver to win a Premier Series race when he won at Jacksonville, Florida in December of 1963 (it counted as a win for the 1964 season).

Scott owns more starts, more top-five finishes (20) and more top-10 finishes (143) than anyone else who has ever run the No. 34 in NASCAR’s top series. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 as much for all that he overcame just to get to the race track and compete as for any results he was able to produce.

Only three other drivers have ever won in the number, with the latest being Chris Buescher in the No. 34 Ford for owner Bob Jenkins and Front Row Motorsports last year in a fog-shortened race at Pocono. David Ragan also won once in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford at Talladega in 2013.

The only other driver to ever win in the number was Jim Roper, who won one of two career starts.

The other significant historical tie the number has in NASCAR relates to the 34th running of the Daytona 500, when Davey Allison won by leading 127 of 200 laps in 1992. Allison thus joined his father, Bobby, as a Daytona 500 champion. To this day, they remain the only other father-son duo besides Lee Petty and Richard Petty to have gone to Victory Lane in NASCAR’s most prestigious race.