Sixth-place finishes continue to add up for driver of No. 6

RICHMOND, Va. — The curse of the No. 6 lives on for Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, who drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing, finished sixth in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway, where Kyle Larson found Victory Lane over Justin Allgaier.

For Wallace it was a crazy Groundhog Day of a race. You see, in eight NASCAR XFINITY Series races this year, Wallace has finished sixth an astonishing six times. You couldn’t do that if you tried.

The two races where Wallace didn’t finish sixth?

He finished 33rd in both of them. And, of course, 3 + 3 = 6.

For a guy who drives the No. 6 that’s beyond coincidence, beyond random and beyond weird.

But it’s what happened.

“This sixth-place finish is not like our other ones,” said Wallace. “We definitely didn’t deserve it but our attitude is to never give up. I was pretty pissed off after qualifying, but I told myself that we never really run good here so put that behind you and start with a cool head and be patient. I didn’t think we would get up to the top 10 but long runs helped us for sure.”

And at least Wallace has a sense of humor — and the sense to plug all of his sponsors.

“Thanks Mello Yello and Ford,” said Wallace. “We had Leidos for a sixth place, Mello Yello for sixth place and we have a great partner with Globe Life coming up for hopefully two sixth place finishes or better. We will make the most of it.”

Today is @BubbaWallace's sixth 6th-place finish of the year.

His other two finishes are 33rd. (3+3….6!!!) — Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) April 29, 2017

That's 6th is stuck like gum on a shoe. https://t.co/gIlEZw4Yb3 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 29, 2017

