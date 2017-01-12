Daniel Suarez shares moment he got called up to Cup Series

There are very few occasions where it’s acceptable to step away from lunch with your significant other and their family to take a phone call.

But, that’s exactly what happened to Daniel Suarez when he got the most important phone call of his racing career.

During the Wednesday press conference at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville, North Carolina, Suarez discussed the moment he got called up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to replace Carl Edwards in the No. 19Toyota for 2017 and beyond.

“That was a little funny because I was having lunch with Silvia, my girlfriend, and her family, and I was actually in the middle of everything, and I got a call from Gustavo (public relations representative), and then in the middle of everything, I had to jump out of the middle of lunch, and then I never came back after 40 minutes,” said Suarez.

“And then when I came back, Silvia and her parents, they were asking me what was going on because I came back with a smile.”

Of course, Silvia and her parents were expecting a good explanation for walking away from the table so suddenly.

But, unfortunately, Suarez was conflicted to tell them the reason why.

“So they were asking me what was going on,” Suarez added. “Well, really I wasn’t able to say anything, so I didn’t say anything.”

Of course, now they understand why that particular lunch had to be interrupted, as it’s just another way to remember a moment he never saw coming.

“It’s something that we really were waiting for,” Suarez said. “It came a little bit sooner than what we were expecting, but I think we are ready, and we’re ready to go, and we are ready to start learning about everything and ready to perform well.”