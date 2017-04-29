Vote now: Who should replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88?

With the news earlier in the week that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring as driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at the end of this Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, one nagging question remains.

Who should replace him?

It has been one of the hottest topics in NASCAR and here is your chance to weigh in by voting in the latest FOXSports.com NASCAR poll below.

Should it be Alex Bowman, who subbed for Earnhardt for 10 races last season when Dale Jr. was sidelined by a concussion?

Or maybe up-and-coming star William Byron, who signed a contract with Hendrick Motorsports as a developmental driver last year and currently drivers for JR Motorsports — which is co-owned by Earnhardt — in the XFINITY Series?

Or could it be someone currently outside the Hendrick/Chevrolet umbrella like, say, Ryan Blaney — who presently drives the No. 21 Ford in the Monster Energy Series for Wood Brothers Racing?

Other possibilities might include Chevy XFINITY drivers from the Richard Childress Racing fold like Ty Dillon or Daniel Hemric. Or Bubba Wallace, who drives an XFINITY Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

This is your chance to make your voice heard by voting below. Results will be published before Sunday’s Monster Energy race at Richmond International Raceway (pre-race coverage on FOX begins at 1:30 p.m. ET).



