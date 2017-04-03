Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets paycheck from first NASCAR XFINITY Series win

April 4 marks 19 years since Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Texas Motor Speedway in 1998.

The win was the beginning of a special season for Earnhardt in what was then known as the Busch Grand National Series, earning seven total victories on his way to edging out Matt Kenseth for the championship.

To celebrate the occasion, Earnhardt tweeted a picture of the paycheck he received for the win.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!