Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his ideal Monster Energy Cup Series schedule layout

Chase Wilhelm

Things are ramping up in the NASCAR world, as drivers and teams are busy preparing for the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series season.

But Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminded everyone the preparation doesn’t stop with preseason photo shoots and long hours at the race shop.

To get his fitness ready a grueling 36-race season, Earnhardt’s wife, Amy, has already made major changes to what is served at the dinner table.

Also, as NASCAR is set to announce major format changes Monday night at 6 p.m. ET at the Charlotte Convention Center, Earnhardt shared his idea of the perfect Cup Series schedule layout and then engaged in a spirited question-and-answer session regarding that subject and others.