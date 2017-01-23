Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his ideal Monster Energy Cup Series schedule layout

Things are ramping up in the NASCAR world, as drivers and teams are busy preparing for the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series season.

But Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminded everyone the preparation doesn’t stop with preseason photo shoots and long hours at the race shop.

To get his fitness ready a grueling 36-race season, Earnhardt’s wife, Amy, has already made major changes to what is served at the dinner table.

You know it's almost racing season when she makes salad for dinner which feature Ingredient is chunks of cauliflower. #WheresTheBeef pic.twitter.com/z8bBc1opOt — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 23, 2017

Also, as NASCAR is set to announce major format changes Monday night at 6 p.m. ET at the Charlotte Convention Center, Earnhardt shared his idea of the perfect Cup Series schedule layout and then engaged in a spirited question-and-answer session regarding that subject and others.

30 races. 20 short tracks. 8 1.5 milers. 2 plate races. https://t.co/SPwJF1QjYT — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 22, 2017

@DaleJr what existing track not on Cup schedule would you like to see added? — Rodney Rodriguez (@rodney7) January 22, 2017

I enjoyed racing the Nashville Fairgrounds. Half mile oval. https://t.co/Y4sUlZxpda — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 22, 2017

@DaleJr do you consider Dover a short track? Also would you rather race at Dover on asphalt? — David Lane (@dlane719) January 22, 2017