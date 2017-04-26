Fan hilariously gets Dale Earnhardt Jr. selfie denied at Bristol

Chase Wilhelm

There is a time and place to ask a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver for an autograph or a picture.

But while a driver is in the garage following a crash, walking to the infield care center and participating a TV interview is not one of those times.

Unfortunately, one fan learned that the hard way after attempting to take a selfie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. after crashing out of Monday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, a moment that was caught on camera during FOX’s coverage of the event.

But after being checked and cleared from the medical center, Earnhardt made the fan’s day.

FOX NASCAR reporter Vince Welsh also dropped some knowledge after the race.

On Tuesday, Earnhardt announced he would retire from full-time Cup competition after the 2017 season. This fan has to be thankful Earnhardt was kind enough to take the photo anyway following his fearless attempt that happened to make national television.

