Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveils new paint scheme for Kansas

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet is turning blue for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 13 at Kansas Speedway.

Earnhardt and Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the new patriotic paint scheme Thursday, which will feature a new promotion just in time for summer, Mountain Dew DEW-S-A.

Check out the @mountaindew ride for next month's race at @kansasspeedway. #JRMPR A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

The team also posted a Youtube video that shows off the No. 88 car’s transformation.

