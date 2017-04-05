New paint scheme for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Pocono

It’s been a busy week for Dale Earnhardt Jr. so far.

On Tuesday, the 14-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver was in South Carolina at Gov. Henry McMaster’s mansion to promote the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend.

This afternoon, @DaleJr will meet up with the No. 88 show car for the @TooToughToTame event at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. pic.twitter.com/8Bm7flPXit — Nationwide 88 (@nationwide88) April 4, 2017

Take a look at who is visiting South Carolina's @henrymcmaster's governor's mansion today to talk all things @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/A4qDesOidN — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 4, 2017

The @TooToughToTame pace car is sporting something new. 😉 pic.twitter.com/SCjEbcaL4f — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 4, 2017

And then Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, Earnhardt’s sponsor Axalta and the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled the All-Pro Teachers paint scheme that Earnhardt will carry in the upcoming Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in June.

Given that Earnhardt is a huge Washington Redskins fan and given that the Redskins and Eagles are mortal enemies, this one was a bit of a shocker.

This weekend, Earnhardt will race at Texas Motor Speedway, the track where he got his first victories in what are now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series, respectively.

