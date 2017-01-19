Check out trailer for Nationwide series on Dale Jr.’s ‘Unfinished Business’

Race fans aren’t the only ones who’ll be glad to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. back behind the wheel of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 Feb. 26 on FOX.

His primary sponsor, Nationwide, will be pleased to see him driving again, too.

Earnhardt, of course, missed the entire second half of the 2016 NASCAR season while rehabbing from a concussion suffered during a crash last summer.

But after a long recovery process, Earnhardt intends to run the entire Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule from the Daytona 500 on.

To celebrate Earnhardt’s return, Nationwide is launching a six-part series on its social channels called “Unfinished Business,” which chronicles the preparations Earnhardt and the team had to go through to return to battle.

On Jan. 24, Nationwide will release the first episode on its social media channels, with new episodes being pushed out every Tuesday until the week of the Daytona 500, when two episodes will go live.

Jim McCoy, Nationwide’s Director of Sports Marketing, said the series will feature behind-the-scenes interviews and footage with Earnhardt, wife Amy, team owner Rick Hendrick and Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 88 Chevrolet.

McCoy said the first episode is 3 ½ to 4 minutes long, the second is 2 ½ minutes and the final four are each about 90 seconds long.

“It’s always a challenge,” said McCoy. “There’s probably enough great content for 30 episodes, but we wanted to whittle it down and give the fans some things they haven’t heard before.”

McCoy said there is a huge demand among Earnhardt’s large fan base for information about their favorite driver.

“With him (Earnhardt) out of the car on the back half of the year, we knew the anticipation would be off the charts in terms of excitement for him to actually be back in the car for Daytona,” McCoy said.

To check out a cool trailer promoting the Earnhardt episodes, click here.