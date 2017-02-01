Dale Earnhardt Jr. abandoned cruise ship to attend Phoenix testing

How freakin’ pumped was Dale Earnhardt Jr., really, for the two-day NASCAR test at Phoenix International Raceway that wraps up today?

So pumped, in fact, that he left a NASCAR-themed cruise featuring legends Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and Rusty Wallace, among many others, to head to PIR earlier in the week.

Among the others in attendance on the cruise is FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Kenny Wallace, his brother Mike Wallace and long-time NASCAR driver Ken Schrader. Apparently they had a pretty good time at Trivia Night on the ship the other night.

Wednesday will feature a concert by the Beach Boys, followed by a Thursday night salute to “The King,” Richard Petty.

Upon landing in Phoenix and talking with the media after the first day of testing on Tuesday, Earnhardt noted that he was sure everyone on the cruise was having a great time. So much so, in fact, that he left his new bride, Amy, behind on the boat to continue participating in the week-long party.

“On the way up here (to Phoenix) we got a chance to go to Key West for the NASCAR Cruise,” Earnhardt said. “So you are seeing on social media, Kenny Wallace, (Ken) Schrader and all those guys are having a blast. The King is there. So, that is pretty interesting to me that they are all on that boat. Anyways, I had fun doing that. I left Amy there.”

Earnhardt was pumped to get to Phoenix for the test because it was another important step as he continues his comeback from a concussion that cost him the last half of last season in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He will make his official return to racing in the 2017 season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 live on FOX.

Earnhardt did note later, however, that he wasn’t seeing as many “hell-raising” social-media posts after all the NASCAR folks had a full 24 hours on said boat. And he thinks he knows why.

“It’s so easy to run too hard that 1st day of vacation,” Earnhardt noted on Twitter.

So true.

