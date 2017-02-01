JR Motorsports, Armour agree to multi-year deal with Elliott Sadler, Kasey Kahne

JR Motorsports and Pinnacle Foods’ Armour brand will continue their NASCAR XFINITY Series partnership, the organization announced Monday.

The multi-year extension will see Armour as the primary sponsor in four races for driver Elliot Sadler the next two seasons. The brand has been with JRM since 2014.

In 2017, Sadler will race the No. 1 Armour Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol (April 22), Charlotte (May 27), Daytona (June 30) and Darlington (Sept. 2).

In addition, Kasey Kahne will also race the No. 88 car with Armour sponsorship at Talladega on May 6.

“Armour’s commitment to JR Motorsports over the last three years has been a vital part of what we’ve accomplished in that time,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “We’ve had a great relationship since they first came on board, but there is still more we want to achieve together. We’re looking ahead to continuing this partnership, and there’s no doubt Elliott will be a strong brand ambassador for them.”