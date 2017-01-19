Dale Earnhardt Jr. is giving away Charlotte Hornets tickets on Twitter

If you’re a fan of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, you’ll definitely want to head over to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Twitter account.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is giving away two tickets to Friday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina.

And the task is simple: Retweet this tweet from Earnhardt below, and there’s a chance you could be picked.