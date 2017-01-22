Dale Earnhardt Jr. cars bring $400,000 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital is $400,000 richer, thanks to Saturday night’s sale of two charity cars at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Collector-Car Auction.

The cars, a Dale Earnhardt Jr.-designed 1970 Chevelle Resto-Mod and a No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR race car that Earnhardt ran in six short-track races, were sold as pair Saturday night at Barrett-Jackson.

The pair of cars sold for $400,000, all of which will go directly to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, with no fees or commissions.

Earnhardt was in Scottsdale and took the stage to help sell the cars.

“This is a package deal,” Earnhardt said from the auction stage. “This is an incredible opportunity for someone. We’re raising a lot of money — all the money that we raise tonight will go to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. … Hopefully, we get a big number for these kids and take it all the way to Columbus, Ohio.”

As part of the auction, Earnhardt threw in a driver’s suit from 2016, a helmet, Daytona 500 tickets, a private tour of Rick Hendrick’s Heritage center where Hendrick keeps his world-class car collection and a tour of Hendrick Motorsports.

“We’ll take you around the race track,” said Earnhardt of Daytona. “You’ll get a meet and greet with me and several other drivers.”

Earnhardt’s extras were enough to get the winning bid up from $350,000, where it had stalled, $400,000. And best of all, children were the beneficiaries.

It's with regret that I am missing my chance to meet and chat with all the fans who attended the @NASCARHall today. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 21, 2017

I am on my way to Barrett Jackson Auction in Phoenix to sell a few cars to raise money for the @nationwidekids this afternoon. https://t.co/ZY0NKHa51t — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 21, 2017

Blown away by @Nationwide gift to me and @AmyEarnhardt. They renamed the @nationwidekids Activity Room in our honor. Incredibly humbling. pic.twitter.com/cqBBx3Cfob — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 22, 2017