See Dale Jr.’s day with the Alabama Gang at Talladega Superspeedway

It’s a good sign to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. back around the track as he continues his recovery from a concussion that sidelined him for the rest of the 2016 season.

He joined up with the Alabama Gang at Talladega Superspeedway on Thursday to promote the Sprint Cup’s Alabama 500 at the track on Oct. 23.

The blue-and-yellow No. 2 car that Dale Sr. drove was on display and taken around the track for a few laps by Donnie Allison, one of the founding members of the Alabama Gang.

Donnie joined his brother, Bobby, Red Farmer, Neil and David Bonnett, and Hut Stricklin to form the Gang in the late-1960s in Hueytown, Alabama.

Dale Jr. surprised some fans, talked NASCAR with Donnie Allison and took a trip down memory lane in his father’s RV.

Follow along with his day here.

That moment when you discover the ops guy in Victory Lane is actually @DaleJr… #DaleYeah pic.twitter.com/9kvtzSFLjS — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) September 29, 2016

The #AlabamaGang had some special gifts for @DaleJr as he joined their group today! Check out this sweet decanter from @BobbyAllison12! pic.twitter.com/juhbdgtCDS — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) September 29, 2016

I remember this old thing. @TalladegaSuperS Hall of Fame. The carpet is teal, I kid you not. Great choice pops. pic.twitter.com/UMn4RAe34L — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 29, 2016

Good times today @TalladegaSuperS promoting the race with the Alabama Gang. Tickets are on sale for the race on October 23rd. pic.twitter.com/vm6OZFTslx — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 29, 2016