Custom Petty Jeep to be auctioned to benefit Victory Junction

There’s more than one reason Richard Petty is known as “The King.”

Sure, the 200 NASCAR Premier Series race wins and seven championships are a huge part of The King’s legacy, but so is his philanthropic work. There’s no telling how many people Petty has helped in his lifetime or how many great causes he and his family have supported.

One project close to Petty’s heart is Victory Junction Gang Camp, in Randleman, N.C. The camp was created to honor the memory of the late Adam Petty, Richard’s grandson, who was killed in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000.

Victory Junction, which opened its doors in 2004, enriches the lives of children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses by providing life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering; all in a medically safe environment at no cost to the camper or their family.

Saturday at Mecum Auctions’ event in Houston, a highly customized 2016 Jeep Wrangler donated by Petty’s Garage will be auctioned off, with proceeds to benefit Victory Junction. Petty’s Garage is The King’s high-performance speed shop, which he founded in 2008.

The Jeep about to be auctioned was built by Petty’s Garage in collaboration with SEMA Cares and Rugged Ridge.

Trick features include a supercharged, 3.6-liter, 425 horsepower engine; Rugged Ridge bumpers, winch, lights, light bars, tail light surrounds and wheels; General Grabber tires; and Custom Hydro Blue BASF paint. A factory hardtop and full doors are included and will be shipped to the winning bidder.

Check it out. Looks like a mighty sweet ride to us.

