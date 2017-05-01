Christopher Bell to run 7 XFINITY races for JGR this season

Add Christopher Bell’s name to the list of young and promising drivers moving up the NASCAR ranks.

Bell, 22, will run seven NASCAR XFINITY Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing this year, in addition to his full-time schedule driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

And Bell will be getting going very soon, making his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut in JGR’s No. 18 Camry at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27.

He will then pilot the No. 20 JGR Camry June 24 at Iowa Speedway and Sept. 8 at Richmond International Raceway.

Bell will finish out his last four races back in the No. 18 Toyota Camry at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 21, Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 4, Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 11 and the series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

Already this season, Bell has won the highly prestigious Chili Bowl Midget Nationals at Tulsa in January and the second Truck Series race of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Before racing on pavement, Bell was the United States Auto Club (USAC) National Midget Champion in 2013 and accumulated 26 feature wins on dirt in 2014, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix Midget race. He also won Super Late Model races at New Smyrna Speedway, South Alabama Speedway, and Southern National Motorsports Park.

Bell finished third in points after qualifying for the inaugural Truck Series playoff last season, advancing to the final round at Homestead. Bell currently has three career Truck Series wins. In 2017 he has one win, one pole, 201 laps led, two top-five and three top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 4.0 across the first three events.

Join us in welcoming Christopher Bell @CBellRacing to the team! He'll compete in 7 @XFINITYRacing events for us this season. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/CynjmEhTbI — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 1, 2017

