Check out Ty Dillon’s new Twisted Tea paint scheme for 2017

On Wednesday, Germain Racing and Richard Childress Racing announced they will partner with Twisted Tea for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The hard iced tea maker will sponsor Dillon’s No. 13 Chevrolet SS for a select number of races, as well as his No. 3 RCR Chevrolet Camaro in the XFINITY Series.

Dillon will compete for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award with Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones in 2017.

And one thing’s for sure: You won’t be able to miss Dillon’s car on the race track with this bright yellow scheme.