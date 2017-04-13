Chad Knaus says stage racing ‘makes it very difficult for crew chiefs’

What do fans think of stage racing with seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in the books?

During Wednesday night’s edition of “NASCAR Race Hub,” fans weighed in regarding their thoughts on the new race format, as 57 percent of those who voted are in favor of the stages.

Coming off their first win of year at Texas Motor Speedway, Chad Knaus, crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team, also discussed just how difficult it is for crew chiefs to make decisions under intense stage-racing conditions.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!