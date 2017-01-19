Casey Mears encounters coyote while skiing in Colorado
NASCAR racer Casey Mears took his family skiing recently, and when he did, he got up close and personal with a coyote in a big way.
Check it out.
Now that’s a close encounter with nature.
Sometimes a Coyote gets close when you try to get a photo! That's me putting on the brakes. #aspen #goodtimes photo credit @zg81611
A photo posted by Casey Mears (@cjmearsgang) on
Don't see this every day while skiing! #aspen #skiing @ Aspen Mountain https://t.co/5mVjnHrTbi
— Casey Mears (@CJMearsGang) January 12, 2017