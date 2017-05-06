Brennan Poole triggers wild 9-car XFINITY wreck at ‘Dega

With five laps remaining in Stage 1 of Saturday’s XFINITY Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Brennan Poole appeared to trigger a nine-car accident that brought out the red flag.

Poole was attempting to side-draft Daniel Suárez when he got loose in his No. 48 Chevrolet, setting off a chain reaction that led to him and Suarez making contact and Poole also getting hit from behind as Daniel Hemric and others tried to check up but couldn’t.

“I just wish people would be a little smarter driving that early in the race,” Hemric told FOX Sports.

Nine cars ended up being involved in all. Among them were the ones driven by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Brandon Jones and Scott Lagasse Jr., in addition to the aforementioned ones of Poole, Suarez and Hemric.

Byron tried to continue in the race, but eventually had to call it quits because the damage was too heavy to his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevy.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the way we wanted it to go,” Bryon said. “But that’s part of restrictor-plate racing at Talladega.”

