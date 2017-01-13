Brendan Gaughan says he will attempt to make Daytona 500 field

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review Journal, NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Brendan Gaughan will be entered in the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26 on FOX).

According to Gaughan, he will drive a car owned by Mark Beard, which happens to be the Leavine Family Racing’s Chevrolet Michael McDowell drove to a 15th-place finish in last year’s race. He also said the car would have ECR engines and his XFINITY Richard Childress Racing team would service the car.

Beard currently owns an ARCA Series team and is a former driver himself, competing in a number of XFINITY Series events in the 1980s.

“We’re an open team, but I feel very confident that with ECR motors we’re going to be able to make the show,” Gaughan told the newspaper.

Gaughan is the second driver this week who has announced they would attempt to make the Daytona 500 with a non-chartered team. On Thursday, Tommy Baldwin Racing revealed Elliott Sadler would drive their No. 7 entry.

The former Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has one start in the Daytona 500, finishing 19th in 2004. Gaughan’s last Cup Series race was in the July race at Daytona International Speedway in 2015, where he finished 28th.