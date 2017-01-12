Brad Keselowski checks off ‘a flying first:’ Dead man on runway

Anyone who has traveled extensively for their job, or even leisurely, has stories to tell about bizarre happenings in and around airports or during flights.

But NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski now has one that might top them all after his flight into Detroit, Michigan got diverted for a highly unusual reason earlier this week.

He tweeted about it Thursday night.

Checked off a flying first today, had to divert in mid flight due to a dead body found on the airport runway. 😳 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 12, 2017

Keselowski was on a flight attempting to land at Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport on Detroit’s east side.

According to a report in the Detroit News, police said a body was found on one of the airport’s two runways.

According to the newspaper report, it was about noon on Wednesday when an air traffic controller noticed a figure on the runway, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. He said airport security checked it out and found a dead man.

Police are continuing to investigate if the man suffered trauma, or if there were other circumstances that led to his death.

Keselowski, a native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, who returns frequently to his home state, drives the No. 2 Ford for Team Penske in NASCAR’s top series.