56 days until Daytona: Dale Jr. leads 56 laps en route to first 500 win in 2004

Continuing our countdown until the 59th annual Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX, we take a look back at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Daytona 500 victory in 2004.

Following his win in the first of two qualifying races that determine the 500 starting lineup, Earnhardt wound up starting on pole for NASCAR’s biggest race after pole winner Greg Biffle was forced to the rear of the field due to a an engine change.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in front of the crowd after winning the 2004 Daytona 500. (Michael Kim/LAT Photographic)

Throughout the race, Earnhardt exchanged the lead with Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Stewart, as all four appeared to be the drivers to beat.

Earnhardt passed Stewart for the race lead on Lap 181 and never looked back, leading the final 19 laps en route to his first Daytona 500 win. Stewart led a race-high 97 laps, but Earnhardt led 56 on his way to Daytona’s famed Victory Lane.

(ISC Image Archives via Getty Images) ISC Archives via Getty Images/RacingOne

Stewart finished directly behind Earnhardt in second, as Scott Wimmer, Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top five.

Another special part of the race included a visit from then-President George W. Bush. After visiting with drivers and walking the grid prior to the race, Bush boarded Air Force One as the race got underway, which made for an incredible photo of the presidential plane taking off behind the backstretch while cars raced on track.

(ISC Archives via Getty Images) ISC Archives via Getty Images/RacingOne

Check back as we continue our countdown to the 59th annual Daytona 500.