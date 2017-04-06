The Wild History of Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR RACE HUB

Here's a look at some of the craziest moments from the colorful history of Texas Motor Speedway, from Brad Keselowksi vs. Jeff Gordon, to Michael McDowell's violent and scary crash.

