The Level of Concern With New Pavement at Texas | NASCAR RACE HUB
Andy Petree and Bobby Labonte break down their level of concern as the Cup series heads to Texas for the first time since the track has been repaved.
More Race Hub Videos
20-Something or 40-Something Racer? | NASCAR RACE HUB
2 days ago
Radioactive: Martinsville - "Oh my [expletive]. What a [expletive]." | NASCAR RACE HUB
2 days ago
Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB
3 days ago
Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB
3 days ago
The Finish Fab Shop at Chip Ganassi Racing | NASCAR RACE HUB
7 days ago
Possible Pit Road Problems at Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB
7 days ago