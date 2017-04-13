The Athleticism of Pit Crew Members | NASCAR RACE HUB

The 'NASCAR Race Hub' crew discuss the evolution of the pit stop and the athleticism required of the pit crew members to execute one successfully.

More  Race Hub  Videos

Team Penske's 2017 Season So Far | NASCAR RACE HUB

Team Penske's 2017 Season So Far | NASCAR RACE HUB

2 days ago

Radioactive: Texas - "IQ of a [expletive] mud flap." | NASCAR RACE HUB

Radioactive: Texas - "IQ of a [expletive] mud flap." | NASCAR RACE HUB

2 days ago

Breaking Down Texas Repave | NASCAR RACE HUB

Breaking Down Texas Repave | NASCAR RACE HUB

2 days ago

Winner's Weekend: Jimmie Johnson - Texas | NASCAR RACE HUB

Winner's Weekend: Jimmie Johnson - Texas | NASCAR RACE HUB

2 days ago

The Level of Concern With New Pavement at Texas | NASCAR RACE HUB

The Level of Concern With New Pavement at Texas | NASCAR RACE HUB

7 days ago

The Wild History of Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR RACE HUB

The Wild History of Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR RACE HUB

7 days ago

More Race Hub Videos