New Stage Format’s Impact on Points | NASCAR RACE HUB
Andy Petree and John Roberts break down how the new stage format is impacting the point standings and how it will play into deciding the 16-driver playoff field.
More Race Hub Videos
Jeff Gordon Tests Chevy Simulator | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Brad Keselowski on Early Success, Final Appeal | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Best of Radioactive - Q1 of 2017 | NASCAR RACE HUB
2 days ago
Good and Bad Surprises from the Start of 2017 | NASCAR RACE HUB
2 days ago
Two Car vs. Four Car Teams | NASCAR RACE HUB
3 days ago
Best Moments From First Seven Races of 2017 | NASCAR RACE HUB
3 days ago