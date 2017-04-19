Brad Keselowski on Early Success, Final Appeal | NASCAR RACE HUB

Brad Keselowski joins Shannon Spake on 'NASCAR Race Hub' to break down the success the No. 2 team has had this year and the final appeal of penalties from post-race infractions at Phoenix.

