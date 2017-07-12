Aric Almirola will return to competition at New Hampshire | NASCAR RACE HUB
Aric Almirola will return to the No. 43 RPM Ford this weekend at New Hampshire after missing eight weeks of competition due to injury.
More Race Hub Videos
Aric Almirola will return to competition at New Hampshire | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
Kyle Larson handed major penalty following Kentucky violation | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
Richard Petty 1-on-1 with Jeff Hammond | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 hr ago
Radioactive: Kentucky - "Wrecked the (Expletive) out of us." | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Where will Matt Kenseth end up in 2018? | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Hear from Erik Jones after the announcement he will take over the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED