Aric Almirola will return to competition at New Hampshire | NASCAR RACE HUB

Aric Almirola will return to the No. 43 RPM Ford this weekend at New Hampshire after missing eight weeks of competition due to injury.

More Race Hub Videos

Aric Almirola will return to competition at New Hampshire | NASCAR RACE HUB

Aric Almirola will return to competition at New Hampshire | NASCAR RACE HUB

15 mins ago

Kyle Larson handed major penalty following Kentucky violation | NASCAR RACE HUB

Kyle Larson handed major penalty following Kentucky violation | NASCAR RACE HUB

15 mins ago

Richard Petty 1-on-1 with Jeff Hammond | NASCAR RACE HUB

Richard Petty 1-on-1 with Jeff Hammond | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 hr ago

Radioactive: Kentucky - "Wrecked the (Expletive) out of us." | NASCAR RACE HUB

Radioactive: Kentucky - "Wrecked the (Expletive) out of us." | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 day ago

Where will Matt Kenseth end up in 2018? | NASCAR RACE HUB

Where will Matt Kenseth end up in 2018? | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 day ago

Hear from Erik Jones after the announcement he will take over the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing | NASCAR RACE HUB

Hear from Erik Jones after the announcement he will take over the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 day ago

More Race Hub Videos»

FOX Sports Go