Women in Wheels: Kelley Earnhardt Miller | NASCAR RACE HUB

NASCAR Race Hub's Kaitlyn Vincie sits down with co-owner of JR Motorsports, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, to talk about her team's success after expanding in the offseason.

