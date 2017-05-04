Women in Wheels: Kelley Earnhardt Miller | NASCAR RACE HUB
NASCAR Race Hub's Kaitlyn Vincie sits down with co-owner of JR Motorsports, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, to talk about her team's success after expanding in the offseason.
