Radioactive: Richmond – “They [expletive] plowed into us.” | NASCAR RACE HUB
plowed into us." | NASCAR RACE HUB" releaseURL= "OJZhrOg9fIok" endcardfeed= "https://feed.theplatform.com/f/BKQ29B/foxsports-all?byCustomValue=%7Bshow%7D%7Bnascar_race_hub%7D&sort=pubDate%7Cdesc" autoplay= "true" ]
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.
More Race Hub Videos
Breaking Down Commitment Cone Violations at Richmond | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Winner's Weekend: Joey Logano - Richmond | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Can Jimmie Johnson Reach 100 Wins? | NASCAR RACE HUB
5 days ago
Radioactive: Bristol - "Why am I smoking?" | NASCAR RACE HUB
5 days ago
NASCAR Post-Dale Earnhardt Jr. | NASCAR RACE HUB
6 days ago
Danica Patrick Reveals Wonder WomanOne Cure Paint Scheme | NASCAR RACE HUB
6 days ago