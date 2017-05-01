Winner’s Weekend: Joey Logano – Richmond | NASCAR RACE HUB
Joey Logano and crew chief Todd Gordon recap the strategy that brought them to Victory Lane in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.
More Race Hub Videos
Can Jimmie Johnson Reach 100 Wins? | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
Radioactive: Bristol - "Why am I smoking?" | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
NASCAR Post-Dale Earnhardt Jr. | NASCAR RACE HUB
5 days ago
Danica Patrick Reveals Wonder WomanOne Cure Paint Scheme | NASCAR RACE HUB
5 days ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. - NASCAR's Home Team | NASCAR RACE HUB
6 days ago
How Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Changed Through the Years | NASCAR RACE HUB
6 days ago