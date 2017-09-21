Larry McReynolds remembers Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first career Cup victory

In the first segment of 'Dale Yeah!' Larry McReynolds goes all way the back to Texas Motor Speedway in 2000 to remember Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first career Cup win.

More Race Hub Videos

Larry McReynolds remembers Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first career Cup victory

Larry McReynolds remembers Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first career Cup victory

1 hr ago

'Made in Japan': Inside NASCAR's historic exhibition race overseas in the 1990s

'Made in Japan': Inside NASCAR's historic exhibition race overseas in the 1990s

5 hours ago

Radioactive: Chicagoland — 'That guy is a (expletive) moron every week'

Radioactive: Chicagoland — 'That guy is a (expletive) moron every week'

1 day ago

Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

1 day ago

Kasey Kahne will replace Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing in 2018

Kasey Kahne will replace Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing in 2018

1 day ago

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland

3 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»