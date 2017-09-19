Radioactive: Chicagoland – “That guy is a (expletive) moron every week.”
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.
More Race Hub Videos
Radioactive: Chicagoland - "That guy is a (expletive) moron every week."
Just now
Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended
Just now
Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland
1 day ago
War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16
4 days ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing
4 days ago
Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs
5 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED