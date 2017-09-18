Winner’s Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. – Chicagoland
Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn recap the strategy that brought them to Victory Lane in the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.
More Race Hub Videos
Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. - Chicagoland
Just now
War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16
3 days ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing
3 days ago
Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs
4 days ago
Martin Truex Jr. enters the 2017 playoffs as the regular season champ and top seed
4 days ago
Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield Foods dispute claims of 'handshake agreement' for 2018
5 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED