Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield Foods dispute claims of ‘handshake agreement’ for 2018
Smithfield Foods is disputing a statrment made by Richard Petty Motorsports saying the organizations had a handshake agreement to continue their partnership in 2018.
More Race Hub Videos
Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield Foods dispute claims of 'handshake agreement' for 2018
6 hours ago
Aric Almirola out at RPM; Bubba Wallace wanted as replacement
6 hours ago
Radioactive: Richmond — 'Oh (expletive), we're killed dude!'
6 hours ago
Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018
6 hours ago
Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions
1 day ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses playoffs in final Cup season
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED