NASCAR is moving overtime line to the start-finish | NASCAR RACE HUB
NASCAR has announced that effective immediately the overtime line will move from the back straightaway to the start finish at every track.
- nascar-race-hub
- page-type-video
- Truck
- video-contentType-news
- video-network-fox_sports_1
- video-origin-national_fox_cable
- video-primary-auto_nascar
- video-show-nascar_race_hub
- Xfinity
-
More Race Hub Videos
Kyle Busch will shut down KBM if Truck limit reaches zero | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
NASCAR is moving overtime line to the start-finish | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
Erik Jones penalized 25 points, crew chief suspended | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 hr ago
Radioactive: Pocono — 'Punch him in the face for me' | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano react to new Xfinity and Truck restrictions | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch at Pocono | NASCAR RACE HUB
2 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED